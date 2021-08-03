Black Sheep Conversions Logo

Black Sheep Conversions specializes in providing custom high-end tiny homes and school bus conversions. Focusing on providing eco friendly, sustainable, living solutions with a high-end finish, Black Sheep Conversions tiny homes are the ideal solution for living off the grid in comfort.

The initial client brief meeting with Black Sheep Conversions provided a wonderful opportunity to outline their ethos and vision for Black Sheep Conversions and elements that needed to be conveyed in the final logo design.

Being based in Colorado close to the Rockies, and with consideration of the company name, the priciple element of the design would be a Big Horn ram. The clients initial vision for the logo design consisted of natural elements (rivers, trees, mountains, stars) used as features in the ram logo design. Clients initial vision for the art style (for which they provided found media examples), ranged from spiritual earth art to minimalist abstract.

From the wealth of early rough sketches, two first draft options were presented to the client for their direction and feedback. Of the two preliminary designs, Black Sheep Conversions preferred the form of the ram in portrait. They preferred to move away from clean illustration style and the nature panorama and move towards an organic, dirtier earth art style. They also expressed a desire to see the rams features, such as the eyes, mouth and nose, rendered as natural elements.

The first design revision client review welcomed the changes made to meet the clients vision. Final recommendations from Black Sheep Conversions were to shorten and reduce the impact of the rams neck, remove the majority of shading and gradients, modify the grungy black outline to a cleaner more solid outline and rework the rams horns.

The final logo mark design met all of Black Sheep Conversions expectations, providing them with a logo that could be effectively used in a variety of instances.