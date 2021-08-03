Kanades

Xirius Logo

Kanades
Kanades
Hire Me
  • Save
Xirius Logo stock logos logo for sale graphic designer brand designer logo maker logo designer play modern logo star star logo computer computer shop hardware logo gamepap pixel game game logo
Xirius Logo stock logos logo for sale graphic designer brand designer logo maker logo designer play modern logo star star logo computer computer shop hardware logo gamepap pixel game game logo
Xirius Logo stock logos logo for sale graphic designer brand designer logo maker logo designer play modern logo star star logo computer computer shop hardware logo gamepap pixel game game logo
Xirius Logo stock logos logo for sale graphic designer brand designer logo maker logo designer play modern logo star star logo computer computer shop hardware logo gamepap pixel game game logo
Download color palette
  1. Lg_056z1231.jpg
  2. Lg_056z12311.jpg
  3. Lg_056z12311w.jpg
  4. Lg_056z12311w2.jpg

Logo design for a computer hardware & components shop.

The main idea was to create a modern logo with a game theme. In the logo combined a star, the letter x and a pixel(picture element)

Kanades
Kanades
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kanades

View profile
    • Like