Jess Martinez

#TrueStarChallenge

Jess Martinez
Jess Martinez
  • Save
#TrueStarChallenge login gamification ui
Download color palette

A mobile web app prototype designed to gamify the on-boarding system for True Star students, allowing them to share their progress with a supportive network of TrueStar alumni and partners, as well as grow the TrueStar’s student base.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Jess Martinez
Jess Martinez
Like