Baru | Augmented Reality (AR) Application 📱

Baru is a furniture assembly and delivery company. We built an Augmented Reality mobile app back in 2019.

We designed the product and developed it in Unity which allowed users to view the dimensions of a piece in their home; then integrated Shopify which allowed them to place the order.

Orders would be delivered and assembled within 2 weeks.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
