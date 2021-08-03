Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rebecca Wasserberg

50 Bouquet Stamps For Procreate

Rebecca Wasserberg
Rebecca Wasserberg
  • Save
50 Bouquet Stamps For Procreate procreate stamps birth month flower birth flower tattoo
50 Bouquet Stamps For Procreate procreate stamps birth month flower birth flower tattoo
50 Bouquet Stamps For Procreate procreate stamps birth month flower birth flower tattoo
Download color palette
  1. Procreate Stamp Mockup.jpg
  2. Procreate Stamp Mockup-3.jpg
  3. Procreate Stamp Mockup-2.jpg

Bouquet stamps for Procreate. Use these fun bouquets in any project or to practice drawing floral elements

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Rebecca Wasserberg
Rebecca Wasserberg
Illustrator and Tattoo Designer

More by Rebecca Wasserberg

View profile
    • Like