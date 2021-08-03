Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexey Atskiy

Linbery

Alexey Atskiy
Alexey Atskiy
  • Save
Linbery webdesign web ui
Download color palette

A large project where I did a design for a company that specializes in the sale of medical equipment.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Alexey Atskiy
Alexey Atskiy

More by Alexey Atskiy

View profile
    • Like