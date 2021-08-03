Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
hidilyn diaz

hidilyn diaz sports weightlifting philippines hidilyn diaz gold tokyo 2020 olympics digital illustration graphic design
~ inspired by the winner of the Philippines' first gold Olympic medal ~
with this poster, I wanted to combine an illustrated portrait of Hidilyn Diaz weightlifting (the event she won) and the Filipino flag

