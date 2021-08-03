Matthew Skiles

DevAnt - macOS App Icon

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
DevAnt - macOS App Icon ant face ant icon ant realmac software app icon design icon design mac app icon app icon macos app icon
Download color palette

What could be more fun than creating a geeky ant app icon for Realmac Software's upcoming DevAnt app.

---

Need an app icon? Get in touch on Twitter @matthewskiles or via my website www.matthewskiles.com

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like