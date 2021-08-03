Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashley Brown

A + Co Candles Logo

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown
  • Save
A + Co Candles Logo logo graphic design
Download color palette

Made this logo a couple years ago when I thought I might start up a candle business. It's simple and nowhere near the final stage of what it was going to be, but i often still look back on it, as it's still a nice piece with potential.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown

More by Ashley Brown

View profile
    • Like