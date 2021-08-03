Michael Shumaker

Resumi.io

Michael Shumaker
Michael Shumaker
  • Save
Resumi.io product design design ux design typography figmadesign ui
Download color palette

A Job seekers and recruiters platform that helps jobs seekers, improve their chances of getting hired by letting the know what skills they need to improve on and how they rank in skills amongst their peers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Michael Shumaker
Michael Shumaker

More by Michael Shumaker

View profile
    • Like