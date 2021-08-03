Danny Kirkpatrick

Shandy Shack - Branding & Packaging Design

Shandy Shack - Branding & Packaging Design logodesign hop logo beer icon icon beer company branding brand identity design logo designer packaging designer brand strategy logodesigner packaging beer can packaging beer can design ipa branding brand design beer branding packaging design shandy shack
Shandy Shack on tap? Don't mind of I do.

https://www.shandyshack.co.uk/

Full case study: https://www.dannykp.com/shandyshack
My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dannykp_design/

