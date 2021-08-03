Branding for the project "School of Regional Dialogue"

The all-Russian project "School of Regional Dialogue" was held in the Republic of Adygea from May 10 to 15, 2021, in which 25 students from the best Moscow universities from 19 regions of Russia took part.

The project is carried out to increase the level of knowledge of students of Moscow universities about the ethnocultural, historical, natural features of Adygea and to get acquainted with the specifics of the work of regional and municipal authorities.

The task was to create a branding for the project, including poster, printing products and visuals of social networks using bright colors and youth style with a touch of rigor.

The solution was to use a gradient of yellow shades, geometric objects and patterns.

What do you think about it?

More from me:

- Instagram

- Behance

- Pinterest