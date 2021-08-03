Nader Isaac Ibrahim

Farida Textures

Farida Textures logo branding visual identity brand identity logo design fashion desiger fashion design
Farida is a designer brand. We followed a nature-inspired essence that would be translated to the future fabric textures, weaved patterns, brand artworks, colors and even material properties. Farida aims to make available to the Saudi woman comfortable, vibrant, uplifting and inspiring clothing for everyday city life. ​​​​​​​

check it on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/124524447/Farida-Textures

