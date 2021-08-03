🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Farida is a designer brand. We followed a nature-inspired essence that would be translated to the future fabric textures, weaved patterns, brand artworks, colors and even material properties. Farida aims to make available to the Saudi woman comfortable, vibrant, uplifting and inspiring clothing for everyday city life.
check it on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/124524447/Farida-Textures