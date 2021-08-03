Kian Adams

dreamland project captain Nemo reimagined.

Kian Adams
Kian Adams
Hire Me
  • Save
dreamland project captain Nemo reimagined. design illustration
dreamland project captain Nemo reimagined. design illustration
dreamland project captain Nemo reimagined. design illustration
dreamland project captain Nemo reimagined. design illustration
Download color palette
  1. captain nemos sub.png
  2. characters 2-Recovered.png
  3. concept art.jpg
  4. house designs-Recovered.png

Here are some shots from an illustration project I worked on, it was for a children's book concept based on an existing story Captain Nemo 20,000 leagues under the sea.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Kian Adams
Kian Adams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kian Adams

View profile
    • Like