Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arjun Nair

Card Customization Concept

Arjun Nair
Arjun Nair
  • Save
Card Customization Concept color user research user intern project web design web design landing page design branding ui
Download color palette

Hello all,
Hope Everyone's family is safe and healthy. After a long time ...getting some rythm back to concept design. Continuing the complete work for this project.
Thank You for looking to this work!!!
Have a Nice Day.

Arjun Nair
Arjun Nair

More by Arjun Nair

View profile
    • Like