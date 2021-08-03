Christian Bntz

San Antonio Silver Co.

San Antonio Silver Co.
Branding project I did for a friends, They asked me to design a Western Jewelry Brand.
These are exclusive and totally handmade designs in silver.
We project a handmade labeling with organic compositions.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
