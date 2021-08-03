Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kelsey Baker
Krumware

Users dashboard

Kelsey Baker
Krumware
Kelsey Baker for Krumware
Hire Us
  • Save
Users dashboard empty state table manage columns sort filter management manage manage users users dashboard webapp application design ux ui
Users dashboard empty state table manage columns sort filter management manage manage users users dashboard webapp application design ux ui
Users dashboard empty state table manage columns sort filter management manage manage users users dashboard webapp application design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Filter.png
  2. Manage columns.png
  3. Empty state.png

The designers at Krumware created a dashboard for managing users. The table is filterable, sortable, and columns are manageable. We've even included an empty state.

Krumware
Krumware
Ware design matters.
Hire Us

More by Krumware

View profile
    • Like