Douglas Shelton

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 003

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 003
This one speaks for itself.

I've got young kids, my oldest is 11. At some point in the not distant enough future, he'll be online and use social media. These are some of the things I'll share with him about interacting with other humans across a digital space

