Kind Joy - Cosmetics Packaging

Kind Joy - Cosmetics Packaging adobe dimension clouds cute monochrome pastel beauty brand kind joy branding 3d rendering packaging cosmetics
This is a 3D rendering of packaging I designed for my concept Kind Joy. I created it in adobe dimension by placing the models on a reflective surface and adding a photo of a sky above it. I think the effect turned out really well!

    • Like