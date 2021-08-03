Douglas Shelton

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 002

Douglas Shelton
Douglas Shelton
Hire Me
  • Save
Wisdom For A Digital Age: 002 grunge drip social media social typograhy type distress print paint spray paint heart texture
Download color palette

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 002
Likes don't make you more likeable. Focus on kindness and empathy instead, it will get you much farther in life.

I've got young kids, my oldest is 11. At some point in the not distant enough future, he'll be online and use social media. These are some of the things I'll share with him about interacting with other humans across a digital space.

Douglas Shelton
Douglas Shelton
Creative Direction & Design seasoned with Jersey grit.
Hire Me

More by Douglas Shelton

View profile
    • Like