Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ejite Otega

Logo Mockup

Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega
  • Save
Logo Mockup graphic design logo design
Download color palette

Minimal logos...
Float recreated.
credit: castleofcreation

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega

More by Ejite Otega

View profile
    • Like