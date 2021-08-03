Douglas Shelton

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 001

Douglas Shelton
Douglas Shelton
Hire Me
  • Save
Wisdom For A Digital Age: 001 texture type distress comment social sign wisdom typography poster halftone print
Download color palette

Wisdom For A Digital Age: 001
I'm convinced the comments section displays humanity at its worst.

I've got young kids, my oldest is 11. At some point in the not distant enough future, he'll be online and use social media. These are some of the things I'll share with him about interacting with other humans across a digital space.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Douglas Shelton
Douglas Shelton
Creative Direction & Design seasoned with Jersey grit.
Hire Me

More by Douglas Shelton

View profile
    • Like