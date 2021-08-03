🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wisdom For A Digital Age: 001
I'm convinced the comments section displays humanity at its worst.
I've got young kids, my oldest is 11. At some point in the not distant enough future, he'll be online and use social media. These are some of the things I'll share with him about interacting with other humans across a digital space.