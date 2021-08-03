Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SimplyStacked Logo Design

SimplyStacked Logo Design minimal identity brand company logo symbol design startup modern vector logotype branding logo
Logo design for SimplyStacked a retail merchandising company based in San Diego, CA.

