Fitness e-commerce design

Atho Fitness is an e-commerce that sells fitness items and I have realized the branding and the e-commerce (with Shopify) starting from a template and customizing it with css and js.

Atho Fitness è un e-commerce che vede prodotti legati al mondo del fitness ed il mio compito è stato di realizzare il branding e l'e-commerce stesso (con Shopify) partendo da un template e personalizzandolo con css e js.