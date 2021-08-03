Steph Truong

Wheels!

Wheels! bike helmet wheels skateboard rollerblades rollerskates bikes illustration
Saw a painfully cool family recently. The parents were on bikes and their kids were on rollerblades and a skateboard. At the lights the dad quickly snapped a photo of them on his film camera. Clearly too slick for helmets but I drew them anyways.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
