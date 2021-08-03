Jonathan Garcia

Music Player - Daily UI 009

Music Player - Daily UI 009 009 player app music branding design ui dailyui challenge
This challenge was fun, there is so much you can play with! Working with music apps is a very rewarding experience and sadly I just had the time to make it for smartphones but still an interesting great result

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
