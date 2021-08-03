Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CJ Olives

Tomboi

CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Hire Me
  • Save
Tomboi blue tomboy sparkles queer green yellow purple typography gradient illustration
Download color palette

Tomboi but still soft 😌✨🌙

One of the first times I’ve really explored Adobe Illustrator on the iPad! Got very excited about the gradients as you can probably tell lol.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
CJ Olives
CJ Olives
Illustrator & Sound Creator bb ✨

More by CJ Olives

View profile
    • Like