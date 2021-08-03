Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sydnee Lujan

Grief Club Patch Design

I came up with this idea during a group grief therapy meeting. We found it comforting that we are all in the same 'club', which is the worst club in the world. I think I'll make some real t-shirts with this haha. Grief Club for life!

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
