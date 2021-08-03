Tarek Rahman

google tag manager and google analytics 4 setup advance

Tarek Rahman
Tarek Rahman
  • Save
google tag manager and google analytics 4 setup advance google analytics ga4 google ads google analytics google tag manager
Download color palette

If you want to get the most of ANY digital marketing campaign you need an effective tracking setup. PERIOD! Thanks to Google Tag Manager you can track literally ANY conversion-related event on your website!

What's Included in This Project?

Depending on the selected gig package, you receive:

- Expert setup of Google Tag Manager Container on your website
- Verified Report with Google Tag Assistant
- Event & Conversion tracking goals setup
- Google Analytics eCommerce tracking (WordPress only!)
- Facebook Pixel
- Google Ads Remarketing

Why Choose This Project?

I am an experienced digital marketer, who already completed more than 100 separate Google Tag Manager container setups, what makes my service special is that I deliver a 100% verified tracking setup custom-tailored to small business websites! Thanks to Google Tag Assistant, as well as several other GTM debugging tools, I ALWAYS deliver 100% working tracking setups, which will help you get the best measurement of digital marketing campaigns.

I will be more than happy to prepare a custom offer for your tracking setup, so do not hesitate to get in touch to discuss your specific requirements!

Tarek Rahman
Tarek Rahman

More by Tarek Rahman

View profile
    • Like