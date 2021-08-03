google tag manager and google analytics 4 setup advance

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
If you want to get the most of ANY digital marketing campaign you need an effective tracking setup. PERIOD! Thanks to Google Tag Manager you can track literally ANY conversion-related event on your website!
What's Included in This Project?
Depending on the selected gig package, you receive:
- Expert setup of Google Tag Manager Container on your website
- Verified Report with Google Tag Assistant
- Event & Conversion tracking goals setup
- Google Analytics eCommerce tracking (WordPress only!)
- Facebook Pixel
- Google Ads Remarketing
Why Choose This Project?
I am an experienced digital marketer, who already completed more than 100 separate Google Tag Manager container setups, what makes my service special is that I deliver a 100% verified tracking setup custom-tailored to small business websites! Thanks to Google Tag Assistant, as well as several other GTM debugging tools, I ALWAYS deliver 100% working tracking setups, which will help you get the best measurement of digital marketing campaigns.
I will be more than happy to prepare a custom offer for your tracking setup, so do not hesitate to get in touch to discuss your specific requirements!