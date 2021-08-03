Shindig - Home - Wireframe

Ranae Fithian

Wireframe of the home screen for a project I'm working on called Shindig. It's an event-based social network app designed to help users find events and groups in their area.

Original UI elements and icons came from contrauikit.com and feathericons.com, respectively (don't worry, I tweaked them with my own personal flair).

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
