Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pawel Stepanow
Merixstudio

Vizier logo

Pawel Stepanow
Merixstudio
Pawel Stepanow for Merixstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Vizier logo character illustration portfolio tool finance brand mobile mobile app branding ui logo logo design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
today I want to show you my logo for a financel app Vizier.
I hope you like it!

Have a great day!

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

---

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

Merixstudio
Merixstudio
No buzzwords. Just thoughtful & stunning design.
Hire Us

More by Merixstudio

View profile
    • Like