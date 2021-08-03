Daily UI 001

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I decided to participate in Daily UI challenge and the first element I had to design was Sign up. I made an invitation for Halloween party and then tried to make an easy and fast way to sign up.
This was my first design in this challenge. Looking forward to the next assignment and hope as much I work as good my designs will be.