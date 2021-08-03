Kristina

Daily UI 001

I decided to participate in Daily UI challenge and the first element I had to design was Sign up. I made an invitation for Halloween party and then tried to make an easy and fast way to sign up.
This was my first design in this challenge. Looking forward to the next assignment and hope as much I work as good my designs will be.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
