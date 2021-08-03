Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Feller

Cars and Cards

Alex Feller
Alex Feller
  • Save
Cars and Cards ui design supercars json javascript cars cards
Download color palette

Hello,

This project contains json rendered data for different sub categories of cars. Check it out on Codepen! https://codepen.io/AEF2662/pen/abOxrmp

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Alex Feller
Alex Feller
Like