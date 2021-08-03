nohaa

Hemsa Coffee packaging design

Hemsa Coffee packaging design folk packaging packaging design saudia beans coffee brand design illustration cup coffee coffee bean branding arabic
  1. b4e62bd5-0d81-4918-9721-bbf84d765452.jpg
  2. 243d2f5b-e2d1-40dd-ad09-35423eaeabd1.jpg
  3. e43295eb-7871-4636-807e-070ea22b3add.jpg

Coffee packaging design for a saudi coffee brand

Full presentation at:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103096619/Hamsa-Coffee

