Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bridger Tower

Design + Dev for BabyMama.io

Bridger Tower
Bridger Tower
  • Save
Design + Dev for BabyMama.io babymama crypto web ux ui design
Download color palette

Designed and Developed a site along with a brand identity for BabyMama.io, the mother of all baby cryptos!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Bridger Tower
Bridger Tower
UI/UX + Web Designer ~ Marketing Magic meets Dynamic Design!

More by Bridger Tower

View profile
    • Like