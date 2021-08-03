Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Santanu Roy

Business card 128

Santanu Roy
Santanu Roy
  • Save
Business card 128
Download color palette

Today I design a new business card.
My gig link : https://fiverr.com/share/9zeKld

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Santanu Roy
Santanu Roy

More by Santanu Roy

View profile
    • Like