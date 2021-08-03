Bicycle landing store page

Hey folks!

This is my new bicycle store landing page created here at Zajno!

Have a look at this 3D model of a bicycle which I've made in blender! I used some geometric graphics for emphasizing the style of the logo on the visual.

Bicycle has always been an integral part of our lives. Everyone can learn to ride a bike, right? And the thing is once you have learned is not something you ever forget you can do.

Riding your bicycle, or cycling has countless benefits. For example, it helps you to get fit and healthy, to sleep better, to become strong, and overall it improves your health. Bikes are also eco-friendly!

This has always been a great way to spend time with your friends or participating in any cycling marathon. What’s your reason to ride a bicycle?

Please, leave your comments, and let me know what you think about my new bicycle landing page!

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram