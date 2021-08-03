Amanda Friefeld

Untitled.

Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
  • Save
Untitled. design colorful abstract art acrylic
Download color palette

Gel transfer and gouache on paper. 11x14 in.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld

More by Amanda Friefeld

View profile
    • Like