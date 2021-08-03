Amanda Friefeld

Fertile Myrtle

Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
  • Save
Fertile Myrtle design colorful abstract art acrylic
Download color palette

Acrylic paint and gouache on canvas. 16x20 in.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld

More by Amanda Friefeld

View profile
    • Like