Low Poly Camera

Low Poly Camera blender render low poly illustration 3d
In 7 years of my 3D art journey, this was my first session in Blender.
I was learning the essentials, so I made my camera in low poly style with some wannabe realistic materials 📸

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
