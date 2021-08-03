Amanda Friefeld

Untitled.

Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
  • Save
Untitled. charcoal figure drawing
Download color palette

Vine charcoal on drawing paper. 11x14 in.

Slit Gong (Atingting kon), 19th or 20th century
Vanuatu, Ambrym or Malekula Island
Wood
108 × 16 ¼ × 17 in. (274.3 × 41.3 × 43.2 cm)
3-D Object/Sculpture
X 2060

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld

More by Amanda Friefeld

View profile
    • Like