Erika Gruber

Circled web app / try now

Erika Gruber
Erika Gruber
  • Save
Circled web app / try now design uiux new illustration simply instagram tiktok profile landing webapp app 3d ui
Download color palette

Meet Circled!

The first video-only marketplace for second-hand, self-made and local products.

Circled is the first video-only marketplace where you can not only explore your neighborhood by scrolling through digital window shops but also sell and buy products from people around you.

https://www.circledapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Erika Gruber
Erika Gruber

More by Erika Gruber

View profile
    • Like