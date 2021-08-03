Zahra sharifara

Delicate Glasses Logo or illustration

Delicate Glasses Logo or illustration glasses instagram post branding illustration graphic design logo
the design was intended as a logo but can be used as a simple illustration as well. hand-drawn and then vectorized in AI. the irregularities in the bridge are intentional.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
