"Domino's Pizza" website

Hello, dribbblers, 👋🏻
This is a "Domino'pizza" website that I redesigned.
It has its stores in 5,701 cities worldwide (2,900 international and 2,800 in
the U.S.)
Here are some facts about this company.
1.There are more than 34 million ways to create a single Domino's pizza.
2.Pepperoni is the most popular Domino's pizza topping in the U.S., followed by sausage, bacon, mushrooms, and pineapple.
3.Breadsticks were the first national non-pizza menu item offered at Domino's in 1992.
4.Domino's two-time World's Fastest Pizza Maker Werner Lomker can make three large pizzas in just 47.56 seconds.
It has a lot of excellent services that help you order pizza base on your needs.
Also, It has a cool feature that you can make your own desired pizza.
I think this company serves one of the most delicious pizzas in the world.
I hope you like it and feel free to give feedback. ♥️
