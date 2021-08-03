Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vladimir Pechonkin

Name and logo design for a natural honey producer.

The challenge was to convey the healing properties of natural, high quality honey.
The approved version is fundamentally different from anything that can be found in this market.
The new approach not only conveys the desired values, but also distinguishes it from the mass of honey products, makes it memorable. The name MIGHTY is associated with the ability to heal, give life-giving energy, strength.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
