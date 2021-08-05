Britton Stipetic
Jam of the Week | 140

cool music web design product design website web passion project album art art direction bad girls creative direction illustration branding typography ui graphic design design mia hip hop jam of the week
The jam of the week is "Bad Girls + Boom Skit" by M.I.A | Listen Here

"Bad Girls" leading into "Boom Skit" just hits right! M.I.A does not get enough credit in the hip-hop scene! She has been a trailblazer in the scene since 2007 for not just women but Indians in the music industry as well. Get after this one!

