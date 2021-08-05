Jam of the Week | 140

The jam of the week is "Bad Girls + Boom Skit" by M.I.A | Listen Here

"Bad Girls" leading into "Boom Skit" just hits right! M.I.A does not get enough credit in the hip-hop scene! She has been a trailblazer in the scene since 2007 for not just women but Indians in the music industry as well. Get after this one!

