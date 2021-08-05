Jam of the Week | 140

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The jam of the week is "Bad Girls + Boom Skit" by M.I.A | Listen Here
"Bad Girls" leading into "Boom Skit" just hits right! M.I.A does not get enough credit in the hip-hop scene! She has been a trailblazer in the scene since 2007 for not just women but Indians in the music industry as well. Get after this one!
Want to learn more about branding and creative direction? We have a course to help you learn our process! Order Now
Still want more?
Rogue Site / Our Store / Instagram / Twitter