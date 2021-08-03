Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
M Vog

Medusa Logo

M Vog
M Vog
  • Save
Medusa Logo graphic design designer ancient greek branding monster divine snake greek mythology illustration logodesign design logo
Download color palette

Final logo design of Medusa. To achieve this result, we went through ancient greek history, mythology, biology, and many more fields. We needed a unique stanning appearance, with a glare that petrifies you, but also having the divine look. Although a monster, I can see her beauty.

Follow my work

M Vog
M Vog

More by M Vog

View profile
    • Like