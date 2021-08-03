Bhautik Thummar

Illustration - Indian Potter

potter india people occupation
Pottery is one of the ancient arts of India. As India is an agricultural country, Earthenware was used for filling water, food grains, etc.

I really enjoy seeing his work when I go to the potter. In this illustration, I have tried to show their wonderful work. I enjoyed the making process.
I hope you also enjoy it.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
