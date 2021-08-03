SiteHub Agency website

I've designed and coded the entire website for SiteHub Agency.

This projects has taken more than 5 weeks of hard working for designing and developing a lot of functionalities such contact forms, lms platform, testing platform and a blog. Everything is SEO optimized.

Ho progettato e realizzato l'intero sito per SiteHub Agency.

Questo progetto ha richiesto oltre 5 settimane di duro lavoro per progettare e sviluppare molte funzionalità come forms di contatto e prenotazione, una piattaforma di e-learning e di testing e un blog. Tutto è stato ottimizzato per la SEO.