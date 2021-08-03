Tanya Shtabska

Virtual Art Gallery App

Tanya Shtabska
Tanya Shtabska
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual Art Gallery App checkout virtual gallery tickets museum art figma app mobile clean ui concept
Download color palette

Here's a project I've been working on lately. Stur is the app that allows art lovers from all over the world buy a ticket and visit art gallery from the comfort of their own home.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Tanya Shtabska
Tanya Shtabska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tanya Shtabska

View profile
    • Like